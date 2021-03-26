The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro can now use Verizon’s 5G network

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now certified for use on Verizon’s network, which means Verizon customers will be able to use the phones with the carrier’s 5G network; without certification, the phones would be limited to LTE. The news was announced today by a Verizon representative, but the timeline is a little unclear. OnePlus had said it was working with Verizon, but there were no promises that it would be done by the phone’s launch.

The 5G story has been a bit confusing for the OnePlus 9 series phones from the start. Only the Pro model has the ultra-fast mmWave, and at announcement, the phones were only listed as 5G-compatible on T-Mobile’s network. Even with today’s news, that still leaves AT&T customers who buy a OnePlus 9 paying for 5G they can’t currently use. OnePlus’ carrier compatibility chart (which can be found via the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro’s preorder page) currently lists the phones as having no bands compatible with AT&T.

Despite the initial confusion, it’s good that the phone can now be fully used on two out of the three major US carriers. The phones still aren’t listed in the Verizon store, but if you buy an unlocked OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, you can use them with an existing or new Verizon account.