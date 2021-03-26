 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Among Us’ next update adds a poop hat

Technically, it’s ‘chocolate ice cream’

By Jay Peters
Image: Innersloth

Among Us’ next big update will add a poop hat to the game. Technically, it’s a “chocolate ice cream” hat.

But come on, just look at this picture.

It’s definitely poop.

The new hat arrives as part of a big update launching on March 31st that adds a brand-new Airship map, an accounts system, and some other new free hats, including a heart, a unicorn, and angry eyebrows.

But when I install the update, I’ll probably just be wearing the poop one.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...