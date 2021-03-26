Among Us’ next update adds a poop hat

Among Us’ next big update will add a poop hat to the game. Technically, it’s a “chocolate ice cream” hat.
But come on, just look at this picture.
5 MORE DAYS— Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021
another free hat coming with the update!
chocolate ice cream
definitely does not look like anything else!! just pure chocolate ice cream!!! :) pic.twitter.com/6M10n7n0XX
It’s definitely poop.
The new hat arrives as part of a big update launching on March 31st that adds a brand-new Airship map, an accounts system, and some other new free hats, including a heart, a unicorn, and angry eyebrows.
But when I install the update, I’ll probably just be wearing the poop one.
