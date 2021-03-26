Wait, GameStop sells GPUs now?

GameStop has sold PC gaming hardware for a while now, including entire gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, mice and speakers, but in the post-stonks era it apparently wants a piece of Best Buy and Newegg’s desktop components business as well. Most prominently, the company has started selling Nvidia RTX 3000 series graphics cards — where by “selling,” I mean engaging in the same sort of barely-there, blink-and-they’re-gone listings as every other purveyor of GPUs.

As PC Gamer reports, GameStop made its entire weekly circular ad revolve around PC gaming this week, including several GPUs, motherboards, a power supply, and a case:

Back in reality, though, GameStop sold out of these GPUs days ago, roughly the instant they first went on sale. Judging by the replies to GameStop’s tweets, this was the typical reaction:

wanted a 3080 but javascript happened pic.twitter.com/ILZor3DWvd — 『ᴇɴ ᴠᴛᴜʙᴇʀ』Freya @ TFF SUN 3/28 3AM EDT (@FreyaFloof) March 23, 2021

And as best as I can tell, the entirety of GameStop’s PC component selection consists of two motherboards right now.

It’s hard to blame GameStop for selling out of components, though, hilarious Javascript or no — the street prices of Nvidia and AMD GPUs are utterly out of control, selling for 2x-3x their worth. I just don’t understand why GameStop would even bother to try during the shortage. Maybe it could refurbish old graphics cards at its refurbishment plant? Even older cards are in high demand right now.