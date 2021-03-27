Jeep plans to install EV charging stations at US off-road trailheads over the next year

Jeep will install EV charging stations at off-road trailheads across the US as part of a partnership with Electrify America, the company announced. Chargers on the Jeep 4xe Charging Network will either be solar powered or connected to a power grid.

The first of the stations will open this spring in Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California; and Big Bear, California. The chargers will have Level 2 (240 volt) charging, which Jeep notes will fully recharge the 17-kWh battery pack in its Wrangler 4xe in about two hours and provide 49 MPGe and 21 miles of electric range. The chargers will be available free to Jeep 4xe owners via a mobile app, and will be compatible with its future EVs.

Over the next year, additional chargers will be added at Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails across the US. The announcement comes a few days after Jeep unveiled its concept for an all-electric Wrangler, called the Magneto. Its design is based on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, with an electric motor offering up to 273 pound-feet of torque and 285 horsepower, with an 800-volt system spread across four battery packs, according to Jeep.

Rivian, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup, said last week it plans to install 10,000 fast EV chargers across the US and Canada by 2023.