New Trailers: Stowaway, Made for Love, The Suicide Squad, and more

I had to take a break from streaming Hannibal because I’m about halfway through season 3 and I don’t want it to end (also it’s just too intense for a binge watch, let’s be real). But I just watched the first episode of The Irregulars — loosely based on the Baker Street Irregulars from the Sherlock Holmes books— and so far it’s really good, especially if you are like me and appreciate seeing an established story retold from the point of view of another character (or in this case characters).

A good batch of trailers this week, with that James Gunn movie everyone’s talking about and a Netflix flick about a group of astronauts headed to Mars who — surprise!— have an extra person aboard their ship.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn. Watch #TheSuicideSquad full trailer online now. In theaters and streaming on @HBOMax August 2021.



*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/6wQNTtwDN8 — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 26, 2021

The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, and Sylvester Stallone (seriously the cast is huge) star in The Suicide Squad. The trailer is age-restricted (and the blank screen looked weird as an embed, which was why I went with a tweet of the video above instead) since the movie is rated R, so you’ll have to watch on YouTube after you verify you are old enough to watch a violent super villain movie trailer with a Steely Dan song playing in the background (which got the very old song trending). The much-ballyhooed, heavily anticipated The Suicide Squad comes to theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.

Stowaway

The three-person crew of a spaceship headed to Mars discovers an engineer unexpectedly (and unintentionally) has joined them. That’s problem one. Problem two: the ship’s life support system has been badly damaged and there’s only enough oxygen for three people. Dilemma! Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette, and Shamier Anderson star in this space thriller (a bona fide genre now) that hits Netflix April 22nd.

Made for Love

This adaptation of Alissa Nutting’s novel tells the story of Hazel Green, whose controlling, creepy tech billionaire husband implanted a chip in her brain that lets him track her movements, feelings, and thoughts. Yes, I too shuddered to think how not-unlikely this scenario may be soon enough. Cristen Milioti stars as Hazel, and Billy Magnussen is husband Bryan, and (I guess for some comic levity?) Ray Romano plays Hazel’s father. Made for Love premieres April 1st on HBO Max.

The Nevers

This is the first full trailer of the HBO Max series about a group of women in Victoria-era England who suddenly have unexpected super powers. If you’ve heard of it but aren’t sure why, it may be the off-screen problems with creator Joss Whedon. He stepped away from the project six episodes in citing exhaustion (however, in addition to accusations of “abusive” behavior from actor Ray Fisher on the set of Justice League, several actresses from Buffy the Vampire Slayer have since come forward saying Whedon created a toxic work environment on that show). HBO opted to move forward with at least the first six episodes under a new showrunner and executive producer. The Nevers will debut April 11th on HBO Max.