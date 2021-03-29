Ford stops sales of its home charging station

Ford has stopped selling its Level 2 home chargers for the Mustang Mach-E after discovering some weren’t working, the company tells The Verge.

The issue, which was first reported by Automotive News, has to do with the wall-box chargers registering a fault and stopping charging altogether. Ford says there are no safety concerns, but it decided to stop selling the $800 home charging stations at the end of February until it figures out the problem. Mach-E owners can still charge their electric Mustangs using 120V or 240V outlets at home, or at public charging stations. (Owners who run into any issues can call Ford at (800) 392-3673.)

Ford’s 48-amp Level 2 charger (officially called the Ford Connected Charge Station) is able to put around 28 miles of range back into the Mustang Mach-E battery pack per hour, about eight miles more per hour than you’d get plugging into a 240V outlet. While some automakers that sell electric vehicles sell these chargers (which also require an installation process), there’s a growing list of third-party options. According to the Automotive News report, some dealers are turning to Amazon in the meantime.

More than 4,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs have shipped to customers in North America so far, though the home charger issue is not the first hiccup in Ford’s rollout. Ford delayed shipping some of the earliest deliveries in order to do extra quality checks, and also recalled a few dozen that were already out in the world due to loose subframe bolts.