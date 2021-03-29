Cyberpunk 2077’s latest patch fixes hundreds of bugs

CD Projekt Red released an update for Cyberpunk 2077 with hundreds of bug fixes. Patch 1.2, a 34GB or more download depending on platform, is live on PC and consoles, with a Stadia update coming later this week.

Fixes range from quality-of-life improvements to game-crashing bugs, including improvements to vehicles, police forces, NPC behavior, quests, and much more. The full list is available on the game’s website. CD Projekt Red released its first major patch in January, an update it said “lays the groundwork” for future fixes. The latest patch was delayed after hackers accessed the developer’s internal network, forcing the developer to push the release back to late March.

CD Projekt Red’s work is far from done. The game’s launch late last year has been nothing short of disastrous. Cyberpunk’s release included widespread bugs across several platforms. Sony pulled the game from its online stores in December of last year and began issuing full refunds.