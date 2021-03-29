Sony is closing its PlayStation Store for PS3 in July and Vita in August

Sony is officially closing its PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 3 on July 2nd, with the store shuttering for Vita devices on August 27th. The shutdowns mean you’ll no longer be able to purchase digital copies of games or DLC for the PS3 and Vita. Sony is also removing the remaining purchase functionality for its PlayStation Portable (PSP) on July 2nd.

Thankfully, you’ll still be able to download and play previously purchased games, videos, and media content. The only thing that’s changing, at least for now, is that you won’t be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita, or PSP digital games and videos. In-game purchases will also stop after the stores are closed.

You’ll also still be able to purchase cross-buy content following the closures, allowing you to access the PS3 and PS Vita / PSP versions of games that come with cross-buy support.

News of the closures originally surfaced last week from TheGamer, and many had feared the closures would prevent people from downloading games to their devices. That’s clearly not the case, which is good news if you still own a PS3, PSP, or Vita and you want to continue accessing your games. The only thing that’s really changing here is you won’t be able to buy new digital games and content unless the games have cross-buy support.

Sony’s PS3 originally launched in November 2006, and more than 80 million units of the console were sold in total. The Vita didn’t fare as well, with over 10 million units sold in total, but the PSP was a hit with more than 80 millions sold during its 10-year lifetime.