Ratchet & Clank is currently free, and it’s getting a PS5 update, too

Insomniac Games’ 2016 remake of Ratchet and Clank is one of the most popular first-party exclusives released during the PS4’s life span. And today, the developer announced that the game will receive a next-gen optimization patch sometime next month to take advantage of the PS5’s hardware.

The new update will allow PS5 owners to run the game at 60 frames per second. If you own a PS4 copy digitally or physically, you will receive the update free of charge. Additionally, the update will be available for users who play Ratchet & Clank via the PlayStation Plus Collection.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

The patch comes at an interesting time for the Ratchet & Clank franchise as the game’s highly anticipated sequel, Rift Apart, is slated to release as a PS5 exclusive on June 11th. More importantly, the 2016 remake is currently free to own as part of Sony’s “Play at Home” initiative with the offer available until March 31st at 8PM PT / 11PM ET. No PS Plus subscription is required to redeem.