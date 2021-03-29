Asus is riding a new wave of compact RTX 3060 cards with this bulky GPU

Unlike most GPUs in the RTX 3000 series, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics cards can be relatively compact. The dual-fan EVGA RTX 3060 XC we reviewed measured just 201.8mm long, for example, making it easy to fit in most gaming cases. But if you want something even smaller, Asus has become the latest to announce a single-fan RTX 3060 GPU from its Phoenix brand, which is known for making compact desktop GPUs.

Asus’ single-fan GPU is actually the longest single-fan GPU announced so far, at 177mm long (and 2.55-slots wide), while companies like Gainward (170mm), Palit (170mm), and MSI (172mm) have all created more compact single-fan RTX 3060 GPUs that are even slightly shorter and take up only two slots each. Still, the Asus is notably shorter than the already-short dual-fan EVGA 3060 card we reviewed.

Grid View Palit’s RTX 3060 is one of the smaller single-fan cards as you can see. Image: Palit

Gainward is the same length as Palit’s, but I could not find a picture of it in the case. Image: Gainward

MSI’s is slightly bigger compared to the other two in legnth. Image: MSI

Asus is the biggest one of the bunch. Image: Asus

Asus has yet to announce a price or release date for the RTX 3060 Phoenix

Like other RTX 3060 cards, the RTX 3060 Phoenix includes the same 3,584 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and four display outputs: one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. The card requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connection, a minimum power supply of 650W, and has no RGB lighting.

Asus has yet to announce a price or release date for the RTX 3060 Phoenix. But you can anticipate that when the cards become available, they will likely be difficult to find and buy — and the street prices these cards go for are more than the actual MSRP.