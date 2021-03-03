Xbox Game Pass aims for sports fans with NBA 2K21, Madden NFL 21, NHL 21, and more

Microsoft is adding four sports games to Xbox Game Pass in March and April. Madden NFL 21 arrives today as part of EA Play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and Football Manager 2021 will arrive tomorrow for both Xbox consoles and PC. NBA 2K1 will also launch on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow and will be available on xCloud game streaming, too.

The fourth and final sports addition will be NHL 21 in April, arriving for Xbox console owners with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Sports games aren’t the only new additions this month, though. Star Wars: Squadrons is coming in March for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Microsoft offers three different versions of Xbox Game Pass, and each will provide different levels of access to games. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the highest tier at $14.99 per month, offering access to EA Play games and xCloud game streaming. Xbox Game Pass itself is $9.99 per month, and the PC version is also $9.99 per month. We’ve got a full and detailed breakdown of all the differences right here.

As always, there are some games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month. The following will disappear on March 15th: