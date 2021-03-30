Gocycle’s folding G4 e-bikes promise more power and less noise

Gocycle, the maker of some of the most eye-catching and adaptable electric bikes on the planet, is back with its fourth-generation e-bike. The G4 series brings a new motor, better tires, lighter carbon-fiber components, and more to improve upon what’s already one of our favorite e-bikes. But before you get too excited, know that the G4 range starts at a suggested retail price of $3,999. The G4, G4i, and G4i Plus models are all available for preorder now.

For the money, Gocycle makes a very premium e-bike that we’ve found to be equally suited to long commutes and multimodal travel due to its compact quick-fold design with wide high-volume tires. That tradition continues with the G4 models.

The new motor is probably my favorite change and the feature I’m most excited to test. To start, the custom-built G4drive is now billed as “quiet,” bringing it in line with most modern e-bike motors above, say, $1,300. It’s also tuned to power starts from a standstill. Previously, Gocycle relied on thigh power to get you off the line in order to keep the front-hub motor and removable battery as small and lightweight as possible. The G4drive promises more torque and power from what Gocycle still calls a “class-leading compact package.” We’ll see.

Even with that stronger motor, other changes like a switch to carbon fiber for the mid-frame and single-sided fork help reduce the weight by 1kg across the series, while treaded tires with an infused silica compound promise better grip. The generation four e-bikes also improve connectivity with an integrated 1 amp USB charging port on the handlebar and Bluetooth LE as well as improved folding and stopping power, according to Gocycle. Three and a half-hour fast charging is now standard across the entire range.

“G4 has been in development for many years and represents the most significant product update for Gocycle since our G1 to G2 engineering programme,” said Gocycle designer and founder Richard Thorpe in a press release. “Our generation four models have been developed through a combination of listening to our customers and our continued mission to develop the best urban electric bikes on the planet. G4 will not only set a new standard for Gocycle, but a new standard for performance for all of our competitors in the portable electric bike segment.”

The G4 (£3,399 / €3,699 / $3,999) is the entry-level model with mechanical twist-shift gears and range up to 40 miles (65 km). The G4i (£3,999 / €4,499 / $4,999) steps things up with predictive electronic shifting, integrated daytime running lights, a more detailed LED dash display, and improved range to 50 miles (80 km). The top-of-the-line G4i Plus (£4,999 / €5,499 / $5,999) model improves things further with lightweight carbon wheels. It will be available in limited numbers in either a bespoke red or gloss black.