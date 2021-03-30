Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch will look and run better after its latest update

Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch is getting a patch that will boost performance in portable and docked modes. Epic Games says the game will run with a more consistent frame rate across the board “with fewer hitches,” though it’s still not 60 frames per second. And while the game will still use dynamic resolution to make visual adjustments on the fly to keep things running as smoothly as possible, the target resolutions in handheld and docked modes have gotten upgrades, too, seeing a 38 percent boost.

In handheld mode, the game has gone from 1000 x 560 up to 1170 x 660, which is closer to the Switch display’s 720p resolution. In docked mode, it’ll go up to 1560 x 880 instead of topping out at 1390 x 780. That’s a little closer to native 1080p docked resolution.

What this means is that the game will look less blurry, a common problem that many third-party ports encounter. The team provided a quick visual sample comparing pre-patch and post-patch sharpness to let you see what it might look like in-game. It’s definitely a noticeable improvement, even if it’s minor. Anyone squeezing more juice out of the aging Switch hardware gets kudos.

Lastly, the team says the game will free up 140MB of storage on your console, marking a small reduction in Fortnite’s file size. Companies seem to be prioritizing these kinds of updates these days, and it’s great for people who are still installing games to the Switch’s internal storage (despite microSD cards being extremely affordable).