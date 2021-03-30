Apple Maps will show COVID-19 travel guidances so you know what to expect at the airport

To help make travel during the pandemic a little less stressful, Apple Maps will now display travel guidance information provided by the Airports Council International (ACI) so you know what to expect before you take off or land at your destination.

The travel guidances — like mask requirements, health screenings, and quarantine guidelines — will be displayed on an individual airport’s place card in Apple Maps, with links to official airport guidance websites as well. The information should be viewable on iPhones, iPads, and Macs — though, currently, only airports that are participating in the ACI’s Health Measures Portal will feature the new information.

Apple Maps has been updated to display other useful COVID-19 information over the last year, like the location of testing sites and available vaccine providers. You can check Apple Maps to see if the airport you’re traveling to has guidance, or use the ACI’s Check & Fly tool to find participating airports.