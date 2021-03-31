Zola’s first trailer is as over-the-top as the Twitter thread it’s based on

Social media has produced plenty of stories that have a ring of truth but are packed with ridiculous twists that seem way too good to be true. Thus it was with #TheStory, a 148-part Twitter thread by Aziah “Zola” Wells King — except her thread turned out to be a relatively true recounting of two women on a nightmare Florida road trip. Last year at the Sundance Film Festival, director Janicza Bravo turned that thread into a film that dramatizes the story without losing Zola’s sardonic charm.

A24 is now releasing Zola in theaters this summer, and the first trailer was released online today. It’s a pretty good encapsulation of the movie, starring Taylour Paige as the semi-fictionalized A’Ziah King and Riley Keough as her volatile frenemy Stefani, who drags Zola into a trafficking underworld after inviting her on a spontaneous strip club tour. Also, don’t miss Succession’s Nicholas Braun — who plays Stefani’s hapless boyfriend — bragging about “schmoney.”