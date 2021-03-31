Original Xbox and Xbox 360 games arrive on Microsoft’s xCloud streaming service

Microsoft is bringing 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to the company’s Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service today. Titles like Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the original Banjo-Kazooie, and Fallout: New Vegas are all now available to stream to Android devices. Microsoft is also enabling touch controls for Jetpac Refuelled, Viva Pinata, and Viva Pinata TIP.

The 16 games will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and streamable to Android phones and tablets. “We’ve listened to the feedback, going all the way back to our earliest cloud gaming preview, and making games from previous generations available on mobile devices has been one of the most requested features by the community,” says Microsoft.

Microsoft is also still planning to extend xCloud game streaming to iOS this spring. The software maker hasn’t revealed exactly when its iOS preview will go live, but Microsoft has previously promised both iOS and web browser streaming for xCloud in spring 2021. Game streaming will be available in the Xbox app for Windows 10 PCs, too.

We got an early look at how xCloud will work on Windows 10 last month, alongside an exclusive first look at the web version of the service. Microsoft is also testing 1080p streams for xCloud, and this will likely debut with the Windows version of the app.

For now, here are the original Xbox and Xbox 360 games making their way to Xbox Cloud Gaming today: