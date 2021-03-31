Google cancels April Fools

For the second year in a row, Google has canceled April Fools.

For the second year in a row, Business Insider has obtained an internal email stating that Google will not create a series of elaborate and occasionally entertaining April Fools pranks this year. Google confirmed the memo to Business Insider, and to us, too.

For the second year in a row, thank you.

Update, 3:27PM ET: Added additional confirmation from Google. “In 2020, we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fools’ Day, out of respect for all those fighting COVID-19. With much of the world still grappling with serious challenges, we will again pause the jokes for April Fools’ Day in 2021,” reads a statement.