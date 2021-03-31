Netflix is buying two Knives Out sequels to make its next big franchise

Netflix has acquired the rights to two Knives Out sequels, with Rian Johnson returning to direct the next whodunits and Daniel Craig reprising his starring role as Detective Benoit Blanc, Variety reports. Variety says the deal is worth $450 million, and Deadline reported that the deal would be “worth north of $400 million.”

The original Knives Out was a huge hit, earning $311.4 million at the box office on its $40 million budget. As Netflix looks to compete with other streaming services like Disney Plus, Amazon’s Prime Video, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, and others, adding another franchise to its roster of IP could help Netflix keep subscribers over the long term.

Plot details about the Knives Out sequels haven’t been revealed, and we don’t know if other actors from the first movie will be returning for the follow-ups.