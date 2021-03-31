Analogue’s Pocket is the latest gadget delayed due to the ongoing global electronic components shortage

Analogue’s Pocket is the latest gadget to be negatively impacted by the global shortage of chips and electronic components. The sleek and modern device that allows you to play Game Boy cartridges will now launch in October, an additional five-month delay, the company announced today.

“The current global state of affairs continues to create supply chain challenges outside of our control,” Analogue said in a blog post today. “There have been sudden and severe electrical component shortages as well as logistical issues leading to a domino effect of challenges for nearly everyone in the industry.”

Super Nt will be restocked in April. Mega Sg and DAC shortly after. — Analogue (@analogue) March 31, 2021

This is not the first time Analogue had to delay the Pocket. last July, the company announced it would not hit its 2020 release window and pushed back the release date to May 2021.

Analgoue is among many companies affected by the component shortages, which have slowed down the production of many electronics, ranging from smartphones to cars, while also making it near-impossible to buy next-gen gaming hardware, including desktop graphics cards, the PS5, and the Xbox Series X.