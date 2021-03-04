Xiaomi’s $260 Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 120Hz screen and a 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi has announced its Redmi Note 10 line, the latest in its phone series that’s titanically popular in India and beyond. As is tradition for the Redmi Note phones, the 10 series brings some high-end features to much lower price points.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is the main attraction here, with several variants including the Note 10S, Note 10, and Note 10 5G adjusting various specs to meet different price points. The Note 10 Pro’s standout feature is its 6.67-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Note 10 Pro also has a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel “telemacro”, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On paper, that puts its camera setup in reach of Xiaomi’s new Mi 11 flagship, though the Note 10 Pro’s 1.55-inch 108-megapixel sensor is a little smaller. The holepunch selfie camera, meanwhile, is 16 megapixels.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 732 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a 5,020mAh battery, 33W fast charging, a microSD card slot plus two separate SIM card slots, stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and a headphone jack. The biggest omission is wireless charging, but that’s not a surprise for a device in this price range.

Xiaomi wouldn’t provide full international pricing details ahead of the launch, but the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is called the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and starts at Rs. 18,999 (~$260) for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The non-Max Indian Note 10 Pro is identical but has a 64-megapixel main camera instead and starts at 15,999 (~$220) for the 6GB/64GB model.