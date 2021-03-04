Amazon’s new Alexa app for Xbox brings visual assistant features to your TV

Amazon is launching a new Alexa app for Xbox consoles this week. While you’ve been able to control Alexa from an Xbox for a couple of years now, this dedicated app will provide access to more of the visual parts of Amazon’s digital assistant. That includes being able to see your doorbell camera, reading emails and checking your calendar, and even seeing weather forecasts.

It essentially turns your Xbox into more of an Echo Show-like experience for Alexa. All of the usual Xbox controls are still supported with this new app, including the ability to turn on an Xbox console using a compatible Alexa device.

Amazon is gradually rolling out this new Alexa app for Xbox in the coming days, and it will be available across all Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles. You should be able to download the Alexa app from the Microsoft Store right now, but we’ve tried to get it to work with a couple of Xbox consoles and it doesn’t appear to be fully live just yet.

Here are some of the new commands available with the visual version of Alexa on Xbox: