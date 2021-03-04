Jeep’s 2022 Wagoneer will have Amazon Fire TV built in

Amazon’s Fire TV entertainment platform is going to hit the road in Jeep’s 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs, which will be the first to feature built-in Fire TV support.

The upcoming Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are set to be formally revealed on March 11th, but Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, has given a preview by announcing the new Amazon integration today.

Amazon’s software will be accessible from both the main display and rear seat screens. (Jeep says a privacy filter will prevent the driver from watching Prime Video content while driving, although they’ll be able to watch when the cars are parked.)

The 2022 Jeep SUVs are getting Alexa

Fire TV for Auto is designed to work alongside Uconnect 5, with added support for Amazon’s Alexa Auto technology for things like smart home controls. There’s also a custom Fire TV remote with an integrated Alexa microphone and a Uconnect button to easily access things like in-car temperature controls or maps. Users will also be able to download compatible content for longer trips where they’re not able or willing to use data to stream their favorite shows and movies.

The addition of Fire TV is the latest in a trend of carmakers being increasingly on board with including software from major tech companies. This includes the expansion of Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay to deeper integrations like the Polestar 2, which runs Android Automotive natively.

Fire TV for Auto will be available in fall 2021 in the US, Canada, and Mexico.