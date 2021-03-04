Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s newest DLC fighters, Pyra and Mythra, will be available today

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s newest DLC characters, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, will be available in the game on Thursday, Nintendo announced. They’re included as part of the second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass, or you can buy them separately for $5.99.

Series director Masahiro Sakurai showed off the new fighters in a video presentation Thursday morning. Pyra’s moves do more damage while Mythra moves faster and jumps higher, and you’ll be able to switch between the two fighters whenever you want during a match.

If you get the new fighters, you’ll also be able to play on a new stage from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the Cloud Sea of Alrest, where you ride on the back of a giant monster traveling through the sky. Pyra and Mythra also come with new songs from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

And if you were curious, here’s what Kirby looks like when you copy Pyra and Mythra’s powers:

Pyra and Mythra join Min Min from Arms, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII in the second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass. Nintendo plans to release two more characters for the pass.