Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is a wagon-y follow-up to its first EV

Porsche has finally unveiled the wagon-y sibling of the Taycan EV. Originally teased in concept form in 2018 and due out this summer, the Taycan Cross Turismo is a more utility-minded version of Porsche’s first EV with a hatch rear, more interior space, greater ground clearance, and off-road-oriented options.

The new crossover EV starts at $90,900, plus delivery fees. Much like the regular Taycan sedan, there are four different versions with increasing price and performance: the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

More space than the sedan, with similar performance

Unlike the regular Taycan, all four versions of the Cross Turismo come fitted with Porsche’s larger 93.4kWh battery pack and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. Each trim of the Cross Turismo is about a tenth of a second slower from 0 to 60 miles per hour than its sedan counterpart due to the extra size and weight, though the base model is 0.3 seconds quicker than the regular Taycan 4S. The more you pay, the more powerful the motors, with the top-tier Turbo S Cross Turismo reaching a peak 750 horsepower in launch control mode.

The Cross Turismo also offers 0.39 inches (10 mm) of extra headroom in the front seat and 3.62 inches (92mm) more in the rear seat than the Taycan sedans. There’s more space throughout, really, thanks to the hatch and the fact that the Cross Turismo is about a half-inch longer and an inch taller than the sedan. That results in a few extra cubic feet of storage in the Cross Turismo, too, though the front trunk remains the same size.

The Cross Turismo isn’t really going to be an off-roader like the forthcoming Rivian pickup truck or the Hummer EV, though Porsche clearly wants to make buyers feel like they could handle some rough terrain if push comes to shove.

All four versions of the Cross Turismo come with adaptive air suspension, which can be used to quickly raise the vehicle’s clearance by 0.39 inches (10 mm) and stiffen up the ride when in “Gravel Mode.” Switching to this mode also ramps up the traction and stability control and the torque management to make it easier to drive on “loose surfaces” like mud, sand, and — of course — gravel. Beyond that, buyers can opt for an “off-road design package” that adds some black trim around the Cross Turismo and defaults to the Gravel Mode ride height. Roof rails and a bike rack (which would hold Porsche’s pricey new e-bikes quite nicely) are options as well.

With these wan off-road aspirations, it’s not surprising that Taycan Cross Turismo buyers won’t have to sacrifice typical Porsche amenities or features like wireless Apple CarPlay, or the same kinds of upgrades found on the Taycan sedan (adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, heads-up display, 14-way adjustable massage seats, Bose and Burmester audio systems, etc.).

This was essentially the core promise when the Cross Turismo debuted: a slightly bigger, more SUV-ish version of what was then called the Mission E. And while some people may be disappointed that the final production Cross Turismo doesn’t look as ready to rally as the concept did, it should certainly help Porsche sell more EVs until its legitimately popular SUVs make the switch to electric power, too.