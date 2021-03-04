T-Mobile announced some new services for enterprise customers today, including wireless Home Office Internet. Part of a trio of services T-Mobile is calling WFX, Home Office Internet is designed to complement customers’ standard home internet with a separate cellular-based Wi-Fi network. The goal is to provide a reliable, secure connection for business customers without having to worry about sharing bandwidth with the rest of the household.

Home Office Internet is an extension of the LTE-based wireless home broadband consumer service that’s being piloted now, and it works in basically the same way. Users receive a router and can self-install the network. It uses 4G and 5G signals and, like the consumer service, includes a potentially important caveat: customers are subject to deprioritization slowdowns at times when the network is busy. That’s an annoyance for anyone but would be particularly bad for customers trying to conduct business on the network.

Home Office Internet will be available to businesses starting March 22nd, and at launch T-Mobile says 60 million households will be covered. The company aims to expand that to 90 million households by 2025. T-Mobile didn’t share any updates on the consumer home broadband service, which remains in testing in certain markets.