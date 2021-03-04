Realme has announced the GT 5G, built with Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 888 chipset. It comes with plenty of other flagship-esque specs, too, like a 120Hz screen, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charger included. What it doesn’t have is a flagship-like price; it’s on sale in China for 2,799 yuan currently, or about $430.

The Snapdragon 888 is currently Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, announced in December of last year. Samsung has included it in its S21-series phones, and it’s expected to appear in many more Android flagships this year. At the moment, though, only a handful of (mostly pricey) devices are available with it, and with a 100 yuan introductory discount, the Realme GT 5G ties the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro as the least expensive of them.

The GT 5G offers a 6.43-inch OLED screen and a triple rear camera array with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It comes with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and sells in three colors, including the striking “dawn” yellow version with a textured racing stripe down the back. While it’s not confirmed whether the GT will be sold outside of China, it might be telling that Realme UK retweeted coverage of the phone’s announcement.