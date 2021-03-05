The PlayStation 5 is restocked at Best Buy

The PlayStation 5 has been out for over three months now. Since then, it has been one of the most difficult gadgets to purchase. If you are looking for another shot to get this console, Best Buy has the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 models up for purchase.

If you are looking for an Xbox Series X / S instead, Best Buy has also restocked Microsoft’s next-gen consoles today.

Once you obtain your PS5, there are a few items you’re going to want to pick up for your console. Some of the most popular PS5 exclusives right now include Demon’s Souls Remake by Bluepoint Games or the PS5 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is now available on Sony’s next-gen console.

If you plan to play local co-op with family or friends, an extra DualSense controller might also be a good item to pick up.

One thing I also recommend buying is a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus, as the perks of having a subscription are great for PS5 users. Most notably, it nets you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, an exclusive perk for PS5 owners, that provides access to “generation-defining” titles that were released originally on PS4, including Bloodborne, Persona 5, and Uncharted IV: A Thief’s End.

There’s no way to expand the SSD storage in your PS5 yet, but Sony is reportedly expanding the options for more SSD storage sometime this summer. But, if you want to store some older PS4 titles on your console so you don’t use your limited SSD storage, I strongly advise buying an external hard drive to store those titles.