Satechi’s latest USB-C hub supports 4K at 60Hz, and 100W pass-through

Satechi has released a new USB-C hub for your laptop to add all the ports that it arguably should have included in the first place. Although the port selection on the $99.99 USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter is similar to other hubs, the high spec of each port makes Satechi’s device worthy of attention. As well as laptops, it also works with USB-C tablets like recent iPad Pro models.

The hub’s got HDMI, which offers a maximum resolution of 4K and refresh rate of 60Hz, and there’s USB-C PD pass-through charging at up to 100W (though you have to provide your own power brick). The cable for attaching it to your device isn’t fixed like it is on some hubs, and Satechi supplies two USB-C to USB-C cables with the hub. One’s 1-m long, and there’s a second short cable that can be tucked into the hub when you’re traveling. Rounding out the selection there’s a VGA port that supports up to 1080p/60Hz, two USB-A and one USB-C data-only ports, gigabit Ethernet, and SD and microSD card slots.

We’ve seen plenty of USB-C hubs offer similar specs in the past, but it’s less common to see them all offered together in such a convenient package. Sony’s MRW-S3 announced in 2019 offered 100W USB-C PD but maxed out at 4K/30Hz. This USB-C hub from Anker does 4K/60Hz and “charging at up to 100W (minus 15W for operation)” but it’s got a short USB-C host cable that isn’t detachable. Satechi’s new hub also only takes up one USB-C port on your device, unlike others we’ve seen over the years.

It also offers the flexibility of an additional VGA port alongside its HDMI port, though a Satechi support page notes that “the VGA port only supports mirroring.” That’s likely to make the VGA port most useful for connecting your laptop or tablet to a projector.

Satechi’s new hub is available now for $99.99, and until March 15th the company is offering 20 percent off if you use the code “MULTIPORT20”.