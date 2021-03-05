TikTok is making it easier for creators to answer their fans’ questions

TikTok has officially launched a new Q&A feature that’s designed to help creators answer questions from their fans. It’s available on both pre-recorded and live videos, and works by having viewers mark their comment as a question. Creators can then either answer questions via a text comment or video reply.

In live videos, presenters can select questions from a dedicated menu, and then choose to highlight them during live responses. In video replies, Q&A comments can be added as stickers, which link back to the video where the question was originally asked. A new section in a creator’s profile aggregates all their Q&As into one place as well as serving as another place for viewers to ask questions.

@tiktok The new Q&A feature is now here to help you ask or answer any questions. Try it out now! ♬ original sound - TikTok

TikTok says the feature is available for Creator Accounts, which anyone can switch to via the “Manage account” option in settings. “To turn on Q&A, go to your settings and privacy page, select Creator, tap Q&A and hit the “Turn on Q&A” button to activate the feature,” the company says.

The Q&A feature was being tested earlier this year as an opt-in feature to Creator Accounts with over 10,000 followers. Now, it’s available worldwide to anyone who wants to opt-in.