Unannounced Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU appears on Asus’ website

Nvidia might be preparing to launch a new RTX 3050 Ti GPU, according to a leak from laptop maker Asus. VideoCardz reports that Asus has published updated specifications for its latest TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop, and it mentions an unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU.

The numbering scheme suggests Nvidia could be about to launch a fourth 30-Series laptop GPU to join the existing RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 cards. Asus’ website mentions the card has 4GB of memory, but the company hasn’t included any further details on clock speeds etc. The RTX 3050 Ti is rumored to be an entry-level option, with a 128-bit memory bus and 60W TGP.

Nvidia’s launch of RTX 30-Series laptop GPUs has also been a little confusing. Nvidia is no longer adding “Max-Q” labels to the weaker, more power-efficient variants of its laptop-grade GPUs, and it’s more difficult to tell exactly what GPU you’re getting. Nvidia has started requiring laptop makers to be more transparent about RTX 30-series specs, but the previous Max-Q branding made it a lot easier to work out a laptop’s GPU performance without having to know its specific clock speeds.

We’ve reached out to both Nvidia and Asus to comment on the RTX 3050 Ti appearance, and we’ll update you accordingly.