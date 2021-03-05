Vergecast: Microsoft’s new mixed reality platform and Square, Inc. buys Tidal

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast The Vergecast, our chat show to discuss this week in tech news featuring our reporters and editors.

This week, Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn start off the show with Billboard’s Micah Singleton to discuss the news of Jack Dorsey’s Square, Inc. buying a majority stake in Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal. Micah analyzes why this deal took place, what this means for Tidal, and how this may change the way artists are paid for their music.

Verge senior editor Tom Warren also joins the show to expand on the announcement of Microsoft’s Mesh mixed reality platform and how it may be the “virtual future” of Microsoft Team meetings. Tom also details the long list of Microsoft announcements from this week, including various updates to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and more.

You can listen to the full Vergecast discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

Stories discussed in this episode: