The Xbox Series X and S are available at Best Buy

Best Buy has randomly restocked supplies for both of Microsoft’s recently released next-gen consoles: the Xbox Series X and Series S. Like some other gaming gadgets released late last year, these consoles are extremely difficult to buy, but if you move quickly, you can grab one right now.

If you are looking for a PS5 instead, Best Buy has stock available for both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition now.

If you are new to the Xbox console family, Costco is also selling a Series S console bundle with an extra controller for $340.

If you secure either console and wonder what to buy next, you might want to think about what games to add to your library. But if you’re unsure what to get, I suggest buying a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for console or Game Pass Ultimate. I strongly suggest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it includes additional perks, most notably a membership for Xbox Live Gold.

I also advise you to buy an extra controller if you are playing a game with a local co-op with a friend or family member. When it comes to additional storage, both consoles are rather limited: 512GB on the Series S, 1TB on the Series X. You can buy an SSD expansion card that only comes in 1TB, and it is very expensive, costing $220.

If you plan to download some older games, but want to save your limited SSD, you can grab an external hard drive.