Ford recalls some of the first Mustang Mach-E SUVs due to loose bolts

Ford is recalling dozens of the first Mustang Mach-E deliveries after it discovered loose bolts during the quality checks that are holding up shipments.

“[S]ome vehicles may have subframe bolts that the supplier did not tighten to specification,” Ford wrote Friday afternoon. “While the issue in affected vehicles is not to Ford’s standards, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.”

Ford says 1,258 Mustang Mach-Es are affected in the US, as well as 90 in Canada, but that the overwhelming majority of those have not been shipped to customers yet. “Fewer than 75 customers who have already taken delivery” will have to bring their Mustang Mach-E in to get fixed, according to the company. Ford says it will start contacting these owners beginning on March 22nd.

The recall is minuscule by most standards, and so far it doesn’t seem to be nearly as serious as, say, Hyundai Kona EVs catching fire. But it’s another small hiccup in the rollout of Ford’s first mass-market EV. The company has delivered around 4,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs so far, but this week delayed the release of some 4,500 in order to do extra quality checks and is compensating some owners as a result. It’s unclear if those checks were spurred by the bolt issue or some other suspicion.