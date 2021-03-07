New trailers: Without Remorse, Thunder Force, and a new teaser for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

I had the end of WandaVision spoiled before I watched it because I basically work on the internet and couldn’t quite avoid it, so I won’t do the same to you, dear reader. Let’s just say I didn’t hate it? My colleague Julia Alexander writes in her review that the finale “never lost sight of the story it wanted to tell, the show it wanted to be, and the finale does a mostly decent job of hitting those final notes.”

Next up in the MCU, of course, is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After giving us a full trailer during the Super Bowl last month, Marvel dropped a new teaser titled “Coworkers” (it’s over before you know it) so let’s dive in there.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

This was supposed to be Marvel Studios’ first big original series for Disney Plus, but it got bumped several times (and yes, one reason was the coronavirus pandemic). The six-episode series takes place after Avengers: Endgame, with Sam Wilson/Falcon picking up where Captain America left off, and teaming up with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, hits Disney Plus on March 19th. Can’t wait.

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as a couple of childhood best friends turned 40-something, crime-fighting superheroes? Yes, please. Bobby Cannavale is a villain (who utters the line “how can we not stop two chicks in their forties?!” which, lol) with glowing red eyes (a little unsubtle but OK) and Jason Bateman’s character has crab claws for hands so let’s assume he’s also a baddie (but apparently a Capricorn, not a Cancer). Directed by McCarthy’s husband and longtime collaborator Ben Falcone, Thunder Force hits Netflix April 9th.

Voyagers

I watched this trailer a couple of times because I wasn’t totally sure what was going on other than some sexy antics and people taking a drug referred to as “blue.” And also Colin Farrell. Also they’re in space. Deadline describes Voyagers as a “sci-fi YA bacchanalia,” so it seems I was on the right track. Voyagers was written and directed by Neil Burger, who also directed the YA staple Divergent. In addition to Farrell, Voyagers stars Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan, and Fionn Whitehead, and is due in theaters April 9th.

Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan stars as Navy SEAL John Kelly, who is seeking revenge on Russian soldiers who attack him and kill his pregnant wife. Without Remorse is based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel, and is a spinoff from Clancy’s Jack Ryan series (note that Harrison Ford, John Krasinski, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine have all played Ryan in various films, so yeah, it’s time to get a new Clancy character in the mix). Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell star in Without Remorse, which is directed by Stefano Sollima and comes to Amazon Prime Video on April 30th.