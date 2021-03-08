Dell’s new G15 is a speckled gaming laptop coming to China first

Dell has launched its new G15 gaming laptop, which will be available first in China before coming to other regions around the world. The laptop’s industrial design is all-new, though the most notable feature might be the paint job.

Yep, those are paint flecks you see in the photos. Dell says the new G15 uses “low-VOC waterborne paint for a durable and environmentally conscious design;” it’s available in colorways including Spector Green with Speckles, Phantom Grey with Speckles, Dark Shadow Grey, and Obsidian Black. Our advice: go with the speckles.

We don’t have full specs for the new G15 just yet, but it can be outfitted with Nvidia RTX 3000-series graphics and has “three performance options ranging up to 115W of TDP.” The display is a 15.6-inch panel with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz. Dell says the G15’s thermals have been improved thanks to a design based on Alienware technology, and there’s an optional 4-zone RGB keyboard that makes use of AlienFX software for customization.

The new G15 will go on sale in China today, and global availability is set to follow at some point in April. We’ve asked Dell for further details.