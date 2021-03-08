Along with a confirmed release date, we got our first official look at the OnePlus 9 today and another tidbit of information: it will come with a charger, unlike recent flagships including the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12.

In a message thread on the company’s community forum, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the 9 will ship with a charger in the box. Recently, Apple and Samsung stopped including chargers with their flagship devices, citing environmental benefits and saying that customers already had the adaptors anyway. The jury’s still out on the environmental impact of the move, but it’s sure to have helped the companies’ bottom lines.

OnePlus is in a slightly different position, of course. One of its phones’ differentiating features has been fast wired charging. The OnePlus 9 is rumored to include 45W fast charging and would be no exception. Including a charger that allows customers to take advantage of that feature only makes sense.

While there have been plenty of credible-looking leaks and rumors, we still don’t have many confirmed details about the upcoming OnePlus 9 — but that will change soon. OnePlus announced today that the 9 series will debut on March 23rd. The company also confirmed a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to collaborate on future OnePlus device cameras.