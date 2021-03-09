Sony’s PlayStation 5 is available at Target

After less than a year on the market, Sony’s latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5, has become one of the most sought-after devices. With supplies limited and demand high, it has been difficult to try to secure a unit. If you are still looking to grab a PS5 for yourself or a loved one, Target has the console in stock right now in both the digital edition and disc drive variants.

PlayStation 5 $400 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship next-gen console, starting at $399.99. The biggest difference between both models is the Digital Edition can only play digital games, while the $500 PS5 includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games. $400 at Target (Digital Edition)

$500 at Target (PS5)

If you are fortunate enough to buy Sony’s new gaming console, I have a few suggestions on some additional items you may want to buy. Of course, you’ll likely want to buy some games for your new console. The PS5 is home to some of the most popular titles right now, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the 2020 remake of Demon’s Souls, as well as some other fun games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

If you plan to share this console with family and want to play local co-op games, an extra controller is a must-buy.

Some games require an online subscription to play, so a subscription to PlayStation Plus is a good purchase. But you’re not just paying to play most games (excluding free-to-play titles) online, as PS5 users with an active PS Plus subscription also have access to a digital library of PS4 classics thanks to the PlayStation Plus Collection.