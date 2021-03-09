 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Xbox Series X / S are available at Microsoft Store [UPDATE: Series X out of stock]

Both consoles are available starting at $300

By Taylor Lyles

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Xbox Series X and Series S are some of the hottest and most challenging gadgets to buy right now. Fortunately, the Microsoft Store has restocked both the Series X and Series S gaming consoles. Get ‘em while supplies last.

Whether you purchase the most affordable next-gen console (the Xbox Series S) or Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date (Series X), both share many accessories that are great for early adopters.

Several of the most popular games to play on these consoles include third-party titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Additionally, some popular Xbox One titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, and Ori: The Collection have all received graphical updates that take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Games aside, there are also a few accessories to consider — most notably, an extra game controller for your new console. You can expand your store, there’s an external SSD you can purchase, but it is not cheap. Additionally, if you are not interested in buying some games now but need something to play, I suggest getting a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for console or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

