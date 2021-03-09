The Xbox Series X / S are available at Microsoft Store [UPDATE: Series X out of stock]

The Xbox Series X and Series S are some of the hottest and most challenging gadgets to buy right now. Fortunately, the Microsoft Store has restocked both the Series X and Series S gaming consoles. Get ‘em while supplies last.
Xbox Series X / S
- $300
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option that costs $499.99. While the $299.99 Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay.
Whether you purchase the most affordable next-gen console (the Xbox Series S) or Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date (Series X), both share many accessories that are great for early adopters.
Several of the most popular games to play on these consoles include third-party titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Additionally, some popular Xbox One titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, and Ori: The Collection have all received graphical updates that take advantage of the next-gen hardware.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- $50
- $60
- 17% off
The latest Yakuza game, Like a Dragon, puts a turn-based RPG spin on the series. In that way, it’s very different from its predecessors, but its signature humor is still intact.
Ori: The Collection
- $35
A compilation featuring copies of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- $32
- $40
- 21% off
Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes six Halo games, with new downloadable content.
Games aside, there are also a few accessories to consider — most notably, an extra game controller for your new console. You can expand your store, there’s an external SSD you can purchase, but it is not cheap. Additionally, if you are not interested in buying some games now but need something to play, I suggest getting a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for console or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
New Xbox controller
- $50
- $60
- 17% off
Microsoft’s new Xbox controller has a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you use the optional rechargeable battery.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription)
- $45
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription that combines Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold into one package. Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also have access to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service xCloud, which is compatible with Android devices only.
Seagate 1TB NVMe SSD expansion for Xbox Series X / S
- $220
Seagate’s expansion NVMe SSD is the device you need if your collection of Xbox Series X / S games is getting bigger. Unlike standard external USB drives, this one’s fast enough to run all of the latest games.
