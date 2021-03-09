The Fitbit Ace 3 is its latest fitness tracker for kids

Fitbit has introduced the third iteration of its Ace activity and sleep tracker for kids. The Fitbit Ace 3, designed for kids ages six and up, adds new animated clock faces, customizable accessories, and claims eight days of battery life in a “swim-proof” design with new color options, too.

In addition to improved battery life, the Ace 3 has a 20 percent brighter screen and includes do not disturb and sleep modes. The new animated clock faces — including a bunny, a cat, a Martian, and spaceship designs — change and grow as kids make progress toward their fitness goals.

The Fitbit Ace was designed to help kids build healthy habits and increase physical activity. It also allows parents to track a kid’s activity levels and how many hours they sleep. Ace trackers don’t allow kids to join the social aspects of Fitbit’s app, where people share workout photos. Parents have to make a Fitbit account for any child 12 and under to use Fitbit Ace models.

Like past Ace models, the Ace 3 will have a pedometer but not a heart rate monitor. The Ace displays fitness and sleep targets that are age-appropriate for kids, and it uses the same push notifications that standard Fitbit trackers use to nudge kids to get moving. The daily active minutes goal on each Fitbit Ace 3 is set to the CDC-recommended 60 minutes, and the daily step count is set at 10,000.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is priced at $79.95, and later this summer it will have two Minions-themed accessory bands, available separately for $29.95. It’s available for preorders starting today and available worldwide March 15th.