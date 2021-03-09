Disney Plus surpasses 100 million subscribers

Disney Plus has officially surpassed 100 million subscribers, less than a year and a half after the streaming service launched.

Executives announced the milestone during Disney’s annual shareholders meeting, which is currently ongoing. The last time Disney gave an update on Disney Plus’ subscribers number was in February during its first quarter earnings, when it announced that as of January 2nd, 2021, there were just over 94 million. Although executives didn’t say what pushed Disney Plus over 100 million subscribers, the recent success of WandaVision and Raya and the Last Dragon likely helped. Next for Disney Plus is The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

More information about Disney Plus is likely to be announced during the shareholder’s meeting. Also at the meeting, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger reiterated that he was going to leave the company at the end of the year. This mark’s his final shareholder meeting.

This story is developing...