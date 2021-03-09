League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta kicks off this month

League of Legends: Wild Rift, a spinoff of the PC game, is heading into open beta in North America on March 29th, developer Riot announced today. The beta will be available for mobile devices on iOS and Android.

Riot announced Wild Rift in 2019; it promised a March open beta earlier this year. The game isn’t a true port but instead a “built from scratch” version with changed elements like the game’s controls and its maps. North American players will have “full access” to Wild Rift as part of the beta, with room for more players to join. Although Wild Rift’s open beta is currently only available to mobile players, the game is also expected to launch on consoles.

Wild Rift was initially expected to launch last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic; a full release date has not yet been announced. The beta is available in other territories.