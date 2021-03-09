Samsung has just announced an Unpacked event coming up on March 17th, 2021, its second for the year so far. The invitation calls the event “Galaxy Awesome Unpacked.” Between recent A-series leaks and the chaotic, “awesome”-themed promotional video for last year’s models, it seems safe to assume that we’ll see the Galaxy A52 and A72 devices debut.

An entire event dedicated to unveiling midrange devices is a little unusual, but the leaked information we’ve seen thus far has pointed to Samsung taking these phones very seriously. The A52 5G looks like it will receive monthly security updates — something Samsung has tended to reserve for higher-end phones — and spec leaks have indicated we can expect high-refresh rate screens.

If nothing else, we can hope that Samsung will bring the energy from last year’s unusual video to keep the event entertaining. You can watch by tuning in to Samsung’s YouTube channel on March 17th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. And please accept our apologies for embedding last year’s ad for the A51 below.