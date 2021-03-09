Nikon announces Z9 flagship mirrorless camera in development

Nikon has announced development of the Z9, its highest-end mirrorless camera to date and the first in the Z-mount line that the company describes as a flagship. Actual details are thin, but Nikon promises that it will deliver “the best still and video performance in Nikon history” upon release.

From the single image released, the Z9 looks like a cross between the current mirrorless Z7 and the D6 full-frame DSLR, with a built-in vertical grip. Nikon says the Z9 uses a newly developed full-frame sensor and a new image processing engine, with support for 8K video “as well as various other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows.”

That’s about it for details so far, except that Nikon says the Z9 will be released in 2021. Nikon tends to announce the development of its highest-end cameras this way, with full launches following a few months later. The D6, for example, was announced to be in development in September 2019, and the full reveal happened in February 2020.