The stonks guy is now in Fortnite

Fortnite has added a new skin to its collection that may look a touch familiar to internet dweebs. Diamond Hanz, introduced in Chapter 2, season 6, is a play on the beloved stonks man, but now on your squad.
By “stonks,” I am of course talking about this:
For 1,200 V-Bucks, this rugged and weirdly kind of hot version of Mr. Stonks (a Megan Farokhmanesh™ official, do not steal) can be yours. He’s here to dance and ruin my life.
The has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 1, 2021
Buy! Hold! Win! pic.twitter.com/bmP1czr326
Fortnite has an already admirable collection of skins celebrating pop culture, fruit, and more, but this one is especially... special. Why anyone would suddenly be interested in stocks, I can’t possibly imagine. It’s not like there’s been any reason to talk about stocks lately, particularly in relation to video games. GameStop? Never heard of it!
