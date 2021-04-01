Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Yasuke anime

Netflix just released the first good look at Yasuke, its upcoming anime based on the true story of a Black samurai who lived in Japan during the 16th century. Despite the real-life source material, the show takes a few liberties with the story, as you can see in the fantastical first trailer.

Here’s the basic synopsis from Netflix:

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world.

The six-episode series also has some serious talent behind it. The show was created by LeSean Thomas (best known for creating Cannon Busters), the lead character is voiced by LaKeith Stanfield, the soundtrack comes from Flying Lotus, and the animation is being handled by beloved studio MAPPA.

Yasuke will debut on Netflix on April 29th.