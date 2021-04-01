Samsung’s first UWB tracker, the SmartTag Plus, appears to be nearly here

Samsung announced its Galaxy SmartTag line of item trackers in January, and at the time, it said the premium SmartTag Plus, which has ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that enables more precise tracking of an item in relationship to you than Bluetooth does, would be releasing later this year. Now, though, there are some clues that the SmartTag Plus could be coming out soon, possibly as early as April 12th.

Perhaps the most telling hint pointing to the SmartTag Plus’ imminent arrival is that retailer B&H Photo already has the black model of the device available for preorder, with an “expected availability” of April 12th. Here’s a link to the B&H listing if you want to try to preorder a SmartTag Plus for yourself. But since Samsung hasn’t shared this date itself just yet, it’s possible B&H could shift this expected date if it’s not accurate.

The upcoming item tracker also appeared in Federal Communications Commission filings made public on Wednesday. That can be an indication that a product will be available for sale in the near future, but it’s no guarantee.

Samsung isn’t the only company interested in UWB tech. Apple has long been rumored to be working on a UWB-equipped item tracker of its own, supposedly called AirTags, and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in January that Apple plans to release them this year. Tile is also reportedly preparing its own item tracker with UWB, too.

Apple has also built its U1 chip that enables UWB into the iPhone 11 and 12 series and even the Apple Watch Series 6, but so far, it hasn’t used the technology for much except for more a precise AirDrop. The U1 chip will also let BMW iX owners wirelessly unlock their cars when the vehicle is released later this year in Europe.