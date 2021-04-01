Microsoft Teams and Xbox Live are down for some users

Many Microsoft services, including Microsoft Teams and Xbox Live, are experiencing outages for some users as of Thursday evening.

Microsoft’s Office 365 status page says there is a “DNS issue affecting multiple Microsoft 365 and Azure services.” The Microsoft 365 support Twitter account says the company has “rerouted traffic to our resilient DNS capabilities and are seeing improvement in service availability.” The account first acknowledged that there was an issue at 5:45PM ET.

Microsoft rerouted traffic to our resilient DNS capabilities and are seeing improvement in service availability. We are continuing to investigate the cause of the DNS issue. The next update will be provided in 60 minutes or as events warrant. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 1, 2021

Microsoft’s @XboxSupport account hasn’t tweeted specifically about the outage, but has retweeted recent posts from the Outriders Twitter account about server issues. The Xbox status page says there is an outage related to Outriders, and posted this message:

You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.

Microsoft didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

This isn’t the only recent Microsoft services outage. Microsoft Teams, Azure, and other Microsoft 365 services went down for about four hours on March 15th.

Update April 1st, 6:40PM ET: Added new tweet from Microsoft.