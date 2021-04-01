Twitter unsurprisingly confirms Spaces are coming to desktop web browsers

Over the past several months, Twitter has been working hard to bring its Clubhouse-like audio chat rooms feature, Spaces, to users on iOS and, as of last month, Android. A logical next place for Spaces to show up would be on the web, and unsurprisingly, Twitter is working on the feature for browsers, the company confirmed to The Verge.

We decided to ask Twitter about Spaces on desktop after seeing this tweet from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, which shows what Spaces preview cards could look like when viewed on the web.

Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app pic.twitter.com/wDaYfEGbCO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2021

And Twitter itself hasn’t been entirely secret about developing the feature, either. A Twitter Spaces developer posted some designs of how a Space’s intro screen might look on the web last Friday.

Given that Spaces is only available on mobile right now, bringing it to the web would be a significant expansion. And that broader reach could help Twitter in its race to compete with Clubhouse, which is still only on iOS (though an Android version is on the way). It would also bring Twitter in closer parity to Discord, which just yesterday launched its social audio rooms feature, Stage Channels, on all platforms where Discord is available.

LinkedIn, Mark Cuban, Slack, and Spotify are also working on Clubhouse-like live audio features, while Facebook reportedly has one in development.