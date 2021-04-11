New Trailers: Cruella, The Woman in the Window, Loki, and more

So yesterday I watched the first episode of the Netflix documentary This is a Robbery, about the 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston and the accents alone made me homesick.

For those who did not grow up in the land of dropped R’s: two thieves dressed as cops stole 13 works from the museum, valued at a total of $500 million. The art, which included paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Degas, and Manet, has never been found and no arrests have ever been made. The museum is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen works. I’m trying to avoid spoilers because even though I grew up in Boston and I’m familiar with the story, a few headlines about the doc have teased that it “solves” the case. Very interested to see the filmmakers’ theory of what happened!

The trailer roundup for this week has villains, shut-ins, and Ghostbusters. You’re welcome.

The Woman in The Window

Getting strong Rear Window vibes from the second trailer for this movie, which was supposed to premiere in theaters last May. Amy Adams stars as Anna Fox, a severely agoraphobic woman who suspects she witnessed the murder of her friend (played by Julianne Moore) in the neighboring building. Some serious gaslighting ensues. The Woman in the Window also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie, Tracy Letts, and Gary Oldman. It hits Netflix May 14th.

Cruella

This is the second trailer for the upcoming origin story of the villainess from 101 Dalmatians and it makes me think we’re supposed to be rooting for Cruella? Even though in the original movie she wanted to make a coat out of puppies? And is literally named “cruel devil”? I’m still not totally sold on the whole notion of an origin story for a movie villain (and more are coming), but if Emmas Stone and Thompson are involved (Thompson’s character is the Baroness von Hellman... literally has “hell” right in her name) then it’s worth a look. Cruella will be in theaters and on Disney Plus (for an additional fee) on May 28th.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

OK so this is a character-specific teaser trailer for the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel with Paul Rudd, introducing us to some cute? Scary? Menacing? Stay-Puft marshmallow... creatures. Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and some of the original Ghostbusters will be in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is slated for release in theaters November 11th.

Loki

The next spinoff series from Marvel is all about Loki, the trickster god of Asgard, and introduces the Time Variance Authority and Owen Wilson as Mobius. Tom Hiddleston is so good as Loki that perhaps I should retract or at least rethink my earlier statement about movie villains. Loki comes to Disney Plus on June 11th.