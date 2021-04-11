Google is shutting down its mobile Shopping app

Google is shutting down its mobile Shopping apps for both iOS and Android and directing users to its web Shopping site instead, 9to5 Google reported. On Friday, Xda Developers discovered that the term “sunset” had been added to several strings of code in the Shopping app, suggesting the apps were being discontinued.

A Google spokesperson told 9to5 Google that the apps will continue to function through June. “Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab,” the spokesperson said. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app.” The shopping.google.com site will remain active.

The app allowed users to choose from among thousands of online stores and make purchases using their Google accounts. to quickly shop across thousands of stores and purchase stuff using your Google Account. This user found the Android app to be working normally on Sunday, but some users were already seeing a “something went wrong” message when they tried to use the Shopping app.

The mobile Shopping app is just the latest Google product to get the axe— Reader (still bitter about that one), Hangouts, Plus— the list goes on.

